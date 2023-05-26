Conservation Authority defends decision to close pond

The head of the Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority says they realize the significance of their announcement this week about closing the Varney Pond but want the public to know they did their due diligence and won't be reversing the decision.

General Manager Jennifer Stephens tells our news room there were a number of reasons for the closure, as cited in their release on Tuesday including two historical incidents - drownings dating back to 1981 and 1955.

"There's a growing public understanding and awareness of the inherent risks association with natural water bodies that necessitates extra caution in managing recreational areas like the Varney Conservation Area and the decision was made".

She also says there are issues with water flow - the water that is being brought into and being drained from the pond is an unsustainable practice and they're looking towards the long term protection of the environment and preventing future water quantity and quality issues.

The Varney Pond has been under the SCVA umbrella for the past 50 years.

Stephens says they understand that the swimming pond has been a beloved part of the community for generations.

"The decision to close it was not made lightly and while the announcement may have come as a surprise, we have been undergoing an in depth review of the pond for quite some time."

She says they've also had some positive feedback from people who appreciate actions being taken pro-actively with the understanding that just because things were done a certain way in the past, doesn't mean they can continue.

When asked whether this comes down to issues of liability and insurance, Stephens told our newsroom that times have certainly changed and that is a growing concerns for everyone, whether private citizen or business owner.

The SCVA is also aware of a petition that's been started in an attempt to reverse the decision but she reiterates, the board made the decision to close the pond after a tremendous review taking into account several operational considerations from safety to environment and have done their due diligence.

"We don't know what the future of the pond will be but it is being discussed".

No further details were given.

