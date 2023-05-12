Conviction and fines of $10, 000.00 for Careless Use of Firearm while hunting- Griffith Island

The Ontario government is safeguarding the public against unsafe and illegal hunting practices.

Donald Rodzik of Windsor pleaded guilty to careless use of a firearm while hunting and was fined $10,000. He also had his hunting licence suspended for five years and is required to retake the hunter education course.

The court heard that on September 28, 2022, a conservation officer responded to a hunting-related shooting incident at Griffith Island Hunt Club, a private hunting club located on Griffith Island in Georgian Bay, northeast of Wiarton. The investigation found that while hunting pheasant from a stationary line, Rodzik discharged his firearm, striking another member of his hunting party in the lower extremities. Rodzik failed to take reasonable consideration for the proximity and position of the other hunter when discharging his firearm. The injured hunter was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Justice of the Peace Angela Renaud heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Owen Sound, on April 14, 2023.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.