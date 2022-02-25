COVID-19 Assessment Centres in Southampton and Lion’s Head Closing

Due to provincial restrictions on who is eligible for COVID-19 testing and declining local transmission of the virus, the GBHS Assessment Centres in Southampton and Lion’s Head Hospitals are closing as of March 1, 2022. The Owen Sound Assessment Centre will remain open for COVID-19 testing and clinical assessments for those who meet the eligibility criteria.

Patients who are sick and present to any GBHS Emergency Department will continue to be tested for COVID if required.

Appointment booking for the GBHS Owen Sound Assessment Centre is available online at

https://gbhs.simplybook.plus/v2/

GBHS will continue to monitor COVID-19 illness in our communities, and can ramp up services if demand increases.