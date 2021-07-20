COVID-19 Cases Linked to “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”

It is clear the current surge in cases in Grey Bruce is primarily in people who have not been vaccinated. Internationally, it is now identified as the “Pandemic of the unvaccinated” and the local situation is no different.

Locally, the vast majority, 285 or 95.6 per cent, of the 298 total cases reported from July 1 to July 15, 2021, were not fully vaccinated.

There is additional evidence vaccines prevent spread COVID-19 and its variants. Among the unvaccinated population, a single case will, on average, spread the Delta variant to six to nine others. In contrast, there is low probability the virus will spread any further should a vaccinated person acquire an infection.

Vaccinating the majority of people sets us on the road to return to normal. Going forward, it is likely fully vaccinated individuals will have advantages of less restrictions. For example, fully vaccinated may not be required to isolate or be excluded with a case in a workplace or school.

There are heartbreaking stories of people regretting not booking an appointment for loved ones who were then lost to COVID. Acting today, by getting the vaccine, will protect you, your family and the community. Not acting can have regrettable consequences. Don’t delay, get the vax. Vaccines protect, regrets don’t.

Remember, the vaccine takes two weeks to become fully effective. We’ll all be safe, when we all have the vax.

Anyone age 12 and over can get the vaccine. Appointments can be made online or by phone, or simply attend any of the current scheduled clinics across Grey Bruce. Vaccine Schedule Participating pharmacies and primary care also have vaccine available.

To schedule an appointment, please go to the Grey Bruce Health Unit website and choose either the Local Booking System or Provincial Booking System and select a location and date. The Local Booking System is a simplified two-step process:

1) Select a site and,

2) Under target population choose “Current Eligible Population”.

Everyone can prevent the spread of the virus everyday by following the basic precautions of the three W’s –

Wash hands frequently,

Watch distance (ideally 6ft), and

Wear face covering correctly

Additionally, avoid crowds and arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible.