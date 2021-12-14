COVID-19 Outbreak at Holland Chatsworth Central School, Holland Centre – Declared Over

The Grey Bruce Health Unit along with Bluewater School Board would like to announce that the outbreak of COVID-19 associated with Holland Chatsworth Central School, in Holland Centre was declared over by Public Health on Monday, December 13, 2021.

An outbreak is declared when there is evidence of transmission from person to person within the school environment.

Only 3 cases acquired the virus within the school and 9 cases who attend the school acquired the virus in the community, resulting in a total of and 163 high risk contacts.

“We have so far over 2600 cases in Grey Bruce. About a dozen of whom acquired the virus in the school environment”. Said the Medical Officer of Health for Grey Bruce “Schools remain one of the safest places to work and attend during COVID-19 in Grey and Bruce. They are definitely safer than our homes”.

There remains robust daily screening, enhanced Infection Control practices and other regulations in place to maintain safety. The Grey Bruce Health Unit is available to answer your questions at any time during regular work hours. Information is also available on our website at:

School closures can occur at the discretion of the School Boards, or at the direction of Public Health using an in-depth risk assessment based on public health regulations as per the Ministry of Health, under the direction of the local Medical Officer of Health. This outbreak did not meet the criteria for school closure from a Public Health regulatory and risk perspective.

This outbreak highlights the need to ensure that all eligible individuals get the COVID-19 vaccine. All individuals turning five this year and older can get their COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine remains the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and severe complications related to COVID-19.