COVID-19 Outbreak at St. Mary’s High School– Moves to Virtual Learning

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working with The Bruce-Grey Catholic School Board and St. Mary’s High School to address a COVID-19 outbreak of 5 cases at St. Mary’s High School. Eleven cohorts and one bus have been identified and impacted in the school related to this outbreak.

At this time, the school will close to in person learning and move to virtual learning out of an abundance of caution related to cohort dismissals, not due to Public Health direction or requirements. We commend the School Board on being proactive and having alterative plans for virtual learning.

The individual(s) with COVID-19 have been contacted directly by our COVID-19 Case and Contact Management Team. We are working with the individuals and the school, along with the school board and bus company and have identified all others, both in and out of the school environment, who may have been exposed and have determined their risk level. Any cohorts that have been identified as contacts to the case(s) have been excluded from school at this time. Due to closure, all students and staff have been dismissed.

Testing Strategy for Those Directed by Public Health:

We ask that ALL students and staff are tested for COVID as soon as possible at local assessment centres. We are currently working with the area assessment centres to increase the appointments for swabbing. Please monitor your emails or the local news media for updates on testing clinics this week.

Assessment Centres:

Grey Bruce Health Unit is conducting drive thru testing clinics for students and staff and other high-risk contacts as directed by Public Health.

These clinics will be held:

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (December 13, 14, 15)

11:00am-3:00pm in the GBHU parking lot 101 17th Street East, Owen Sound, N4K 0A5

Public Health is the lead in all COVID-19 investigations, outbreaks and case management. Public Health will contact you if you have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19, based on a thorough risk assessment completed only by Public Health.

Determining who has had close contact is a decision that can only be made by Public Health. Anyone at heightened risk of COVID-19 transmission due to close contact to a person with COVID-19 will be contacted by Public Health within 24 hours of the investigation.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit will direct those considered at risk regarding testing requirements and recommendations (e.g., timing). There is no value in anyone being tested before they are notified and instructed to do so by Public Health. Results of early testing are unreliable and place individuals at risk of more testing than is required.

As a reminder to the public, if you develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please proceed to your nearest assessment centre for testing.

All contact tracing and determination of individual and community risk is made by Public Health. This is true of all cases, whether in schools, workplaces or the community. A health care provider or school official cannot make this decision.

This outbreak highlights the need to ensure that all eligible individuals get the COVID-19 vaccine. All individuals turning five this year and older can get their COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine remains the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and severe complications related to COVID-19.