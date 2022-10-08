COVID-19 Outbreak confirmed on CGMH’s Surgical Unit

In collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on Collingwood General & Marine Hospital’s (CGMH) Surgical Unit.

Multiple COVID+ patients have been identified, however, impacted patients have been isolated and enhanced cleaning measures have been implemented.

Visitor restrictions are in place for the Surgical Unit, except in the case of palliative end of life patients and essential caregivers, which have been approved by the Department manager or Hospital Coordinator.

The Surgical Unit remains open to patient admissions, which have been divided into COVID+ and COVID negative zones.

