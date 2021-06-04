COVID-19 Outbreak in Hanover Rooming House - Update

The Grey Bruce Health Unit continues to manage a COVID-19 outbreak declared in the rooming house located at 315 10th St, Hanover. There are 11 identified cases associated with the location. The facility remains closed.

Anyone who entered, visited or stayed at that location since May 26 is considered a high risk contact. They should self-isolate for 14 days from the last day they were present at the residence and should contact a local assessment centre for testing. They should remain in self isolation regardless of the outcome of the testing.

Working with community partners Public Health has been successful in establishing provision of testing, vaccinations, medical requirements, alternate housing, food and necessities for those in isolation. This includes coordinating specific logistics related to preventing drug and alcohol withdrawal for cases and close contacts in isolation.

Mental health supports are in place provided by the local services of the Canadian Mental Health Association. Local primary care physicians and nurses, the Hanover hospital, assessment centre and Grey County EMS are providing healthcare support. Addiction and detox prevention and safe supply options are provided by the Rapid Access Addition Management (RAAM) team, the Public Health Harm Reduction Program, the local pharmacies and the hospital.

Public Health is working with partners to ensure basic life necessities. Food security is coordinated through OSHaRE and the United Way. Provision of personal care kits is from United Way and Public Health. Site security is through the Hanover police and a private security firm hired by Public Health. We are working with Grey County social service for alternative housing.

Public Health is providing a mobile vaccine clinic for non-cases.