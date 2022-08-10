iHeartRadio
COVID-19 Outbreaks confirmed on CGMH’s Medical & Surgical Units

cjos covid5

In collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared on Collingwood General & Marine Hospital’s (CGMH) Medical and Surgical Units.

Multiple COVID+ patients have been identified on both Units, however, impacted patients have been isolated and enhanced cleaning measures have been implemented.

Both Units remain open to patient admissions, which have been divided into COVID+ and COVID negative zones.

Visitor restrictions are in place for both Units, except in the case of palliative end of life patients, where passing is imminent and essential caregivers, which have been approved by the Department Manager or Hospital Coordinator.

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact Lisa van Kolfschoten, Communications Officer at (705) 445-2550 ext. 8307 or vankolfschotenl@cgmh.on.ca.

 

  • monkeypox vaccine cp

    Public Health holding monkeypox vaccine clinics

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit will be vaccinating eligible individuals against monkeypox during by-appointment clinics, set to begin this week.
  • Arrested-choochart choochaikupt

    Male Arrested for Assault in Collingwood 

    Members of the Crime Unit from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in collaboration with front line members of the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP and the OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad have arrested a male
  • CKTB News- Arrest

    South Bruce OPP respond to a suspicious person and make an arrest

    On August 7, 2022, at 4:01 a.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a suspicious person at an address along Karishea Avenue in Kinloss Township. Officers arrived and located an individual nearby who was operating stolen pick-up truck.
  • Arrestation

    South Bruce OPP respond to a Break-In and make an arrest

    On August 7, 2022, at 5:05 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a break and enter at a property along Colborne Street south in Walkerton. Officers arrived on scene and located an individual who was taken into custody without incident.
  • opp

    Arrest made in shooting at a Wasaga Beach residence

     On Thursday July 14, 2022, at approximately 10:54 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Huronia West Detachment along with Simcoe County Paramedic Services responded to an emergency 9-1-1 call for a shooting at a residence located on Bianca Crescent in Wasaga Beach.
  • Lake (Flickr)

    Deceased individual recovered from Irish Lake

     On August 4, 2022, just after 9:50 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Grey Highlands Fire Department, and Grey County Paramedic Services (PS), responded to a report of an overdue person in the area of Irish Lake in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.
  • cjos public health

    Grey Bruce Health Unit issues Overdose Alert

    Six drug overdoses within the past four days have prompted the Grey Bruce Health Unit to issue an Opioid Alert to system partners.
  • cjos public health

    Paediatric COVID-19 vaccine available for children aged six months to five years

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit has begun providing lower-dose paediatric COVID-19 vaccines to children aged six months to five years at its weekly vaccination clinics.
  • stolen prop aug 2

    STOLEN PROPERTY WORTH OVER $150,000 RECOVERED

    Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant on a property located in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula
