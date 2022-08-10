COVID-19 Outbreaks confirmed on CGMH’s Medical & Surgical Units

In collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared on Collingwood General & Marine Hospital’s (CGMH) Medical and Surgical Units.

Multiple COVID+ patients have been identified on both Units, however, impacted patients have been isolated and enhanced cleaning measures have been implemented.

Both Units remain open to patient admissions, which have been divided into COVID+ and COVID negative zones.

Visitor restrictions are in place for both Units, except in the case of palliative end of life patients, where passing is imminent and essential caregivers, which have been approved by the Department Manager or Hospital Coordinator.

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact Lisa van Kolfschoten, Communications Officer at (705) 445-2550 ext. 8307 or vankolfschotenl@cgmh.on.ca.