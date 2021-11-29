COVID-19 Situation at Holland Chatsworth Central School, Holland Centre – Update

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is continuing to work with the Bluewater District School Board to address a COVID-19 situation associated with the Holland Chatsworth Central School, in Holland Centre.

Case and Contact Management has identified 7 confirmed cases with multiple close contacts related to the school at this time. The majority of the cases (6 cases) acquired the virus outside of the school environment (in the community and home environment), while only one case acquired the virus within the school as part of two-case outbreak.

An additional eighth case had no school attendance, and therefore no risk to the school environment.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit made the decision to utilize enhanced and targeted testing options for students, staff and parents/guardians. This testing strategy is a precautionary public health measure to mitigate risk and to be proactive in reducing further transmission.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit will offer the below testing options for those directed by Public Health:

Public Health Operated On-site Testing Clinic Monday November 29, 4pm-8pm Location: Holland Chatsworth Central School For staff, students, parents and guardians and household family members AS DIRECTED BY PUBLIC HEALTH , In partnership with Grey County EMS to support anticipated testing volumes.



Alternate option if you can’t make it to the school clinic:

Grey Bruce Health Services Assessment Centre – Owen Sound Location

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working with the assessment centre to accommodate anyone who cannot attend the onsite clinic tonight. Assessment centre hours will be sent to parents and guardians via the school messenger system.

The level of risk does not require school closure. However, the decision to switch to online learning could be made at the discretion of the Bluewater District School Board officials.

We will keep stakeholders, including the public, updated as required to all matters relating to this outbreak.

An outbreak is declared when there is evidence of transmission from person to person within the school environment.

Those NOT contacted by Public Health need not take any additional steps including asymptomatic testing.

Public Health is the lead in all outbreaks and case management. Public Health will contact you if you have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19, based on a thorough risk assessment completed only by Public Health.

Determining who has had close contact is a decision that can only be made by Public Health. Anyone at heightened risk of COVID-19 transmission due to close contact to a person with COVID-19 will be contacted by Public Health.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit will direct those considered at risk regarding testing requirements and recommendations (e.g., timing). There is no value in anyone being tested before they are notified and instructed to do so by Public Health. Results of early testing are unreliable and place individuals at risk of more testing than is required.

As a reminder to the public, if you develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please proceed to your nearest assessment centre for testing.

All contact tracing and determination of individual and community risk is made by Public Health. This is true of all cases, whether in schools, workplaces or the community. A health care provider or school official cannot make this decision.

This outbreak highlights the need to ensure that all eligible individuals get the COVID-19 vaccine. All individuals turning five this year and older can get their COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine remains the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and severe complications related to COVID-19.