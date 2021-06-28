COVID-19 Vaccine Hub Volunteers Needed

With vaccine supply increasing, the Grey Bruce Health Unit is in need of volunteers to staff the Hockey Hub Vaccine Clinic locations across Grey and Bruce Counties If you are already enrolled as a volunteer, we would love to see you back!

Depending on the Hub, three shifts of about 20 - 25 volunteers are needed at each location throughout the day to assist in cleaning, supporting client in navigating and client screening. These are all non-medical positions. Training and appropriate personal protection equipment (PPE) is provided.

Anyone interested in volunteering please read the volunteer information of our website at: https://www1.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca/COVID-19/Help-my-Community

Applicants must sign a confidentiality agreement.

A volunteer application can be accessed at: https://gbhu.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=52217

For more information call 519-376-9420 ext. 3000.