COVID-19 Vaccine Hub Volunteers Needed

cjos hockey hub

With vaccine supply increasing, the Grey Bruce Health Unit is in need of volunteers to staff the Hockey Hub Vaccine Clinic locations across Grey and Bruce Counties If you are already enrolled as a volunteer, we would love to see you back!

Depending on the Hub, three shifts of about 20 - 25 volunteers are needed at each location throughout the day to assist in cleaning, supporting client in navigating and client screening. These are all non-medical positions. Training and appropriate personal protection equipment (PPE) is provided.

 

Anyone interested in volunteering please read the volunteer information of our website at: https://www1.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca/COVID-19/Help-my-Community

 

Applicants must sign a confidentiality agreement.

 

A volunteer application can be accessed at: https://gbhu.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=52217

 

For more information call 519-376-9420 ext. 3000.

  • cjos-covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for June 28, 2021

    21 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 6 – Saugeen First Nations, , 5 – Saugeen Shores, 2 – South Bruce Peninsula, 2 Owen Sound 1 – Meaford, 1 – Kincardine, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – The Blue Mountains
  • cjos covid

    Grey Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Schedule

    In response to increased supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, the Grey Bruce is expanding existing clinics and adding new clinics.
  • cjos covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for June 27, 2021

    21 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 11 – Saugeen First Nations, 2 Owen Sound, 2 West Grey, 2 Huron Kinloss, 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 Arran Elderslie, 1 – Hanover, 1 – Chatsworth 1552 confirmed cases Includes 398 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 1 active 122 active cases

