COVID-19 Vaccine – Milestone – 100,000 doses given in Grey Bruce!

The Grey Bruce Health Unit team surpassed the 100,000 milestone in administering COVID-19 vaccine to residents in Grey Bruce (102,898 as of June 3, 2021). Over-all, 64 per cent of residents of Grey Bruce age 12 and older are benefitting from the protection of the vaccine after receiving their first dose. Of those, 7.1 per cent have also received their second dose.

The table below shows the various age groups to whom vaccines were administered and the percentage of the population that has their first and second dose. Note, the younger age groups are eager to receive the vaccine and their numbers are increasing rapidly to reflect their more recent eligibility; whereas older age groups have been eligible for a longer period and thus more likely to have received the vaccine.