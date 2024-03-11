Crash in Owen Sound leads to impaired charges

Owen Sound police have charged a city motorist after a crash in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

It was 3:30am when the Nissan XTERRA failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection of 7th Avenue East and 6th Street.

The vehicle narrowly missed a light pole but did collide with two large utility boxes and severed the neighbourhood phone lines which resulted in a temporary disruption in service.

The driver failed to remain at the scene and fled on foot.

Police quickly identified the driver at located him at an address close to the collision scene.

Officers determined he was impaired and placed him under arrest.

The 35-year-old is facing a number of charges including Impaired Driving, Refusing to Provide Breath Samples and Failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The vehicle was heavily damaged and was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days.

The driver's license was automatically suspended for 90 days.

The accused was released from custody with a requirement to attend court later in March.