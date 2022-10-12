Crash near Owen Sound LCBO results in charges

(Bounce News photo)

Two people were injured and one of them charged after a crash in front of the LCBO in Owen Sound.

It happened Tuesday evening around 6pm at the busy intersection of 16th Street East and 9th Ave when an SUV collided with a Voyago patient transfer vehicle that was forced into a nearby tree.

Police say occupants from both vehicles were taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Fortunately there was no patient inside the Voyago at the time of the crash.

A 66 year old man was charged with going through a red light.



