Cultural Award nominations sought before March 14

(photo of some of the work displayed at the Owen Sound Artists' Co-op)

It’s not too late to submit a nomination for the 2024 Owen Sound Arts, Culture, and Volunteer Awards.

The City of Owen Sound will be hosting the awards on Sunday, April 14, with Bounce 92.3 announcer Diana Meder as MC.

The city is inviting the public to help recognize the significant contributions to our local arts and culture community as well as the contributions volunteers make to the community.

In the past, the awards have been held on separate occasions.

However, moving forward, they will be held jointly to celebrate on a larger scale.



The awards reception will take place at the Tom Thomson Art Gallery on Sunday, April 14 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.



The Owen Sound Art and Cultural Awards celebrate excellence in the arts, culture, and heritage in the greater Owen Sound area.

These awards serve to underline the importance of culture in our community and to recognize groups and individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the area's cultural vitality.

Award categories include Outstanding Group, Outstanding Individual, Outstanding Event, Most Promising New Event, Emerging Artist, Cultural Catalyst, Cultural Heritage, and Lifetime Achievement.



The Arts and Cultural Awards Nomination can be completed online at www.OwenSound.ca/Awards.

Visit the website for more information and the names of previous award nominees and recipients.

Winners are selected from a jury of past nominees and award winners.



The Volunteer Awards celebrate our volunteers for their desire to make a difference in our community and in their own lives by giving their time and expertise.

Volunteers can be people from all walks of life, all ages and stages.

Volunteers play a vital contribution to the vibrancy, diversity and strength of our community.

Categories include Youth Volunteer of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Senior of the Year. Winners are selected by the Community Services Committee.



