Daytime break ins in Hanover being investigated

(Still images of suspects provided by Hanover Police Chief Chris Knoll)

On Wednesday, October 4th, 2023, at approximately 11:40 a.m., Hanover officers responded to a report of a break and enter in progress to a residence in the 500 block of 9th Avenue; the area of 9th Avenue & 13th Street in the Town of Hanover.

The homeowner was in the residence at the time and startled the two male suspects as they searched the home for valuables.

The suspects fled on foot headed in a westerly direction through backyards.

Shortly thereafter, Hanover officers responded to a second break and enter into a residence in the 300 block of Second Street South in Hanover – the south end subdivision in the Town of Hanover.

The investigation determined that this second break-in occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. involving the same two male suspects.

Hanover officers are working with police from other jurisdictions who are also actively investigating these two suspects for similar daytime residential break-ins elsewhere in Ontario.

The suspects are believed to be Eastern European decent and are working with others who remain outside the homes while the break and enters occur.

Hanover Police investigators are asking Hanover residents to check their surveillance videos within several blocks of these areas for the morning of October 4th in an attempt to identify these suspects or any associated vehicles.

Anyone with information or video surveillance capturing the suspects is encouraged to contact the Hanover Police Service at 519.364.2411 or Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce at 1.800.222.TIPS.