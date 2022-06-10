DEATH INVESTIGATION IN COLLINGWOOD

(COLLINGWOOD, ON) - Members of the Collingwood & Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a suspicious death in the Town of Collingwood.

On June 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 a.m., officers from the Collingwood & Blue Mountains Detachment responded to a death in the Georgian Meadows subdivision.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased female inside the residence.

The investigation is ongoing by the Collingwood OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

There is not believed to be a public safety risk, as investigators do not consider this to be a random incident. Local residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Collingwood OPP at (705) 445-4321 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.