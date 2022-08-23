Death investigation in Meaford

On August 14, 2022, at 1:58 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Meaford Fire Department, and Grey County Paramedic Services (PS), responded to a report of an individual who was in distress in the water just off Grant Avenue in the Municipality of Meaford.

The individual was removed from the water and pronounced deceased after life saving measures were unsuccessful. They have been identified as Dzenad ICAGIC, 51 years-of-age from Etobicoke.

The Grey Bruce OPP are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death, it is considered nonsuspicious.