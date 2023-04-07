DEATH INVESTIGATION IN SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Grey Bruce detachment members have identified two deceased parties in connection with a death investigation in South Bruce Peninsula.

On April 3, 2023, at approximately 10:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of Spring Creek Road and Legion Road in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula after two deceased individuals were located.

The investigation proceeded under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

An investigation into the circumstances around their death continues by the Grey Bruce Crime Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.