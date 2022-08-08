Deceased individual recovered from Irish Lake

On August 4, 2022, just after 9:50 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Grey Highlands Fire Department, and Grey County Paramedic Services (PS), responded to a report of an overdue person in the area of Irish Lake in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

On August 5, 2022, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) removed a deceased individual from the water. They have been identified as Cliff PEDDLE, 41-years-old from Grey Highlands.

The Grey Bruce OPP are continuing to investigate with the assistance of the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME).