Deceased individual recovered from Lake Huron

On June 29, 2022, just after 8:16 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation Police, Saugeen Shores Fire Department, Sauble Beach Fire Department, Grey County Paramedic Services (PS), and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Trenton responded to a report of an individual that had entered the water in Lake Huron.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., an individual was removed from the water. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and the individual was pronounced deceased. They have been identified as Robert KLINGBEIL, 50-years-old from Burlington.

The Grey Bruce OPP are continuing to investigate with the assistance of the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME).