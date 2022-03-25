Dianne “Mini” Jacques appointed as new Port Elgin Ward Councillor  

Saugeen Shores, ON; On Wednesday, March 23, Town Council appointed Dianne “Mini” Jacques as the new Ward Councillor representing Port Elgin. Ms. Jacques signed the Declaration of Office at the Municipal Office on March 25th.

“I welcome Mini to Town Council and I look forward to working with her,” said Luke Charbonneau, Mayor for the Town of Saugeen Shores. “She knows our community well through her long history of civic involvement. My colleagues on Council and I are confident that her skills, background and community spirit will make her a strong representative for the people of Port Elgin. She will be a positive addition as Council works to position itself for growth and to be future ready.”

Ms. Jacques has been a full-time resident in Port Elgin since 1989 when she returned to her hometown after having a successful career in public and media relations in Toronto. Now semi-retired, Jacques brings a wealth of experience to her new role after serving on various community committees over the past 36 years. Some highlights include:

a former member of the Attainable Housing Task Force

a former member of the Waterfront Committee

a former member of the Economic Development Committee

an active member on the Accessibility Committee

“My goal - both personally and professionally since returning to my hometown is to help our residents and visitors have a great place to live, work and play,” said Ms. Jacques. “Being a Councillor for the Port Elgin ward and part of the Saugeen Shores Council allows me to continue with that goal. I am blessed to live here.”

Ms. Jacques was appointed from a selection of eight candidates. Prior to the meeting, each candidate submitted to Council written answers to a list of questions. At the March 23 meeting, they each presented their opening statements and responded to one of those questions. Following which, Council Members held an open vote. Ms. Jacques received 6 out of 8 possible votes.