Dispute leads to assault charge in Meaford
On July 13, 2022, at 10:53 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an allegation of an assault in the Municipality of Meaford.
An investigation was conducted, and as a result one individual was placed under arrest.
The Grey Bruce OPP have charged Ayden PAYNE, 27 years-of-age from the Municipality of Meaford with assault.
The accused was released and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.
