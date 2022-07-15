Dispute leads to assault charge in Meaford

On July 13, 2022, at 10:53 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an allegation of an assault in the Municipality of Meaford.

An investigation was conducted, and as a result one individual was placed under arrest.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged Ayden PAYNE, 27 years-of-age from the Municipality of Meaford with assault.

The accused was released and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.