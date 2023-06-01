"Do not consume water" advisory ended in Meaford

As of 6:30 pm Wednesday, May 31, the do-not-consume advisory for the Meaford water system has been lifted.

The Municipality received confirmation from the Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Ian Arra, that the advisory could be lifted and that residents can now drink water from the municipal water system.

Dr. Ian Arra issued the recommendation after sample results from the municipal water system came back negative for potential contaminants.

The Ministry of Health and Grey Bruce Public Health required test results from four sets of samples, taken from the municipal water system over a 72 hour period.

Based on the results of those samples, the Municipality has now received confirmation from Grey Bruce Public Health that the drinking water meets provincial water quality standards.

Residents can return to using the municipal water as they would normally, including providing tap water to pets and using water to brush teeth, wash produce, make infant formula and make ice cubes.

The Municipality, in consultation with Public Health, has also decided to lift the advisory to avoid swimming in Georgian Bay, meaning residents can once again enjoy the water.

"We appreciate the patience of the community during do-not-consume advisory, and commend our residents for their supportive and collaborative spirit as we moved through this challenge" says CAO Rob Armstrong.

"It is our mandate, priority, and mission to protect and promote the health of all individuals, families, and communities in Grey-Bruce," says Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra.

The Municipality of Meaford continues to be under a state of emergency based on ongoing concerns about soil contamination and other site remediation issues.

This state of emergency should not affect residents at this time, but it does provide the Municipality more powers and authority to deal with the consequences of the fire on Sykes Street on May 25, 2023.

The Municipality continues to work with experts in the contamination field, source water protection agencies and the provincial government to address these ongoing concerns.

More information please visit www.meaford.ca/EmergencyUpdates

