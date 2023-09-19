Dog owner facing charges after animal attack on Saugeen First Nation

The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an animal attack on Saugeen First Nation.

On September 17, 2023, at 4:40 p.m., the OPP received a report of an uncontrolled dog complaint on Pashwood Drive, Saugeen First Nation.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old individual from Saugeen First Nation has been charged under the Dog Owner Liability Act with, owner of dog fail to prevent dog from biting, attacking a person or domestic animal.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Provincial Offences Court in Owen Sound on October 25, 2023.