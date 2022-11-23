Donations still needed for Ukrainian moms and kids arriving in Owen Sound

While war continues to rage in Ukraine, a group of local volunteers continues to support a number of families who've fled their country for the safe embrace of Owen Sound.

Marion Neisen sits on the board of The Ukrainian Village of Owen Sound who've raised funds and renovated a four plex in the city where four Ukrainian moms and their kids are living.

She says the community has been amazing - individuals and local businesses - at donating money, time and resources to help get them started but she says the need is ongoing.

Neison says they're trying to provide them with free, safe housing while they transition to their new lives as well as the resources they need to get back on their feet.

In the meantime the group is incurring the cost of groceries, clothing and transportation.

They do have a team of volunteers who provides rides when needed.

Neisen says they hope to soon welcome in a fifth family which includes a mom and her child and as each small family transitions into the community, they will continue to welcome new families into the home they've set up.

While she says no donation is too small, they are seeking some larger donations from individuals or corporations to give them an opportunity to breath a little.

Neisen says three of the women who arrived in July have found employment while the fourth is still getting some assistance with English.

She says the YMCA Settlement Services has been a big help to the group.

Eventually the women hope to get their own drivers licence and vehicles but realize how difficult that will be.

Neisen says its good to remember these families have been traumatized having to flee their country and deal with the fact that their husbands are still there on the front lines.

Anyone wanting to contribute can send an email to ukrainianvillageofowensound@gmail.com or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/533958495068952