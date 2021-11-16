Doug Ford was in the region for a photo op on Monday
Premier Doug Ford made a stop in Dundalk on Monday along with Bruce Grey Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker.
Ford met with health care workers and visited the future site of the new South East Grey Community Health Centre for which the province has provided $275,000 towards the planning.
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Nov 16, 20212 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 - Meaford 2476 confirmed cases 26 active cases 137 active high-risk contacts 2423 resolved cases 1 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
-
GBHU Board Members Leading the Way with Influenza VaccineThe Grey Bruce Health Unit kicked off its staff vaccine clinic in late October, and is now offering the vaccine to all of its board members. On October 19, the Government of Ontario released information on the influenza vaccination program for 2021 for the general population.
-
Notice of Kelso Beach Trail PavingPlease be advised that sections of the Kelso Beach Trail (south of the splash pad to the north end of the soccer field) will be closed for trail preparation and paving. The work is expected to take place over the next two weeks, weather depending.
-
NEW AMBULANCE ENTRANCE FOR DURHAM HOSPITAL EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT OPENSA new ambulance entrance to the Emergency Department at South Bruce Grey Health Centre’s (SBGHC) Durham hospital site is now open for use by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and funeral homes.
-
GBHS Updates Mandatory Vaccination Policy for All StaffThe COVID-19 vaccination policy for GBHS requires all staff and physicians to be fully vaccinated by November 25th
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Nov 15, 20215 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – West Grey, 1 – Meaford, 1 – The Blue Mountains
-
Saugeen Shores police lay charges in separate incidentsFour people charged in connection with drug incidents
-
Road and parking restrictions for Owen Sound's Santa Claus ParadeHere comes Santa Claus but we have to close the roads first
-
Boil water advisory issued for Lion's HeadResidents asked to boil water as a precaution after watermain break