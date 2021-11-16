iHeartRadio
Doug Ford was in the region for a photo op on Monday

cjos health centre

Premier Doug Ford made a stop in Dundalk on Monday along with Bruce Grey Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker. 

Ford met with health care workers and visited the future site of the new  South East Grey Community Health Centre for which the province has provided $275,000 towards the planning. 

 

 

 

