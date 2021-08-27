Drive stopped for Stunt Driving after travelling over 140 kilometers

On August 24, 2021 at approximately 7:30 p.m., members from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) West Region Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement Team (TIME) were conducting motorcycle patrols on Highway 6 in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Officers stopped a pickup truck towing an enclosed trailer, after it was found to be travelling at over 140 kilometers per hour (km/h) in a posted 80 km/h speed limit zone. During the investigation, officers also discovered several pieces of safety equipment which were not in an appropriate working order.

West Region TIME members have charged David DOWELL, 25-years-old of Owen Sound, with Stunt Driving - 50km/h or more over the posted speed limit, contrary to Section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA), in addition to other HTA offences pertaining to equipment violations.

The accused was issued a provincial summons to attend court, along with a seven-day driver's licence suspension. The individual's vehicle was towed and will be impounded for 14 days.