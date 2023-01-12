DRIVER CHARGED AFTER COLLISION WITH MARKED POLICE CRUISER  

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) - A City of Owen Sound resident is facing charges following a collision with a fully marked Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser in the town of South Bruce Peninsula.

On January 9, 2023, a Grey Bruce OPP officer on patrol along Highway 6, attempted to stop a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act (HTA) violation.

The driver was signalled to stop, but they continued into the town of South Bruce Peninsula at a very high rate of speed.

The vehicle was eventually stopped after a collision with a marked OPP cruiser.

Vincent RATTANATRAY, 19-years-old, of Owen Sound was charged with Dangerous Operation, Stunt Driving - Excessive Speed and Fail to Stop for Police. The accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound to answer to the charges.

There were no injuries reported.

The Grey Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.