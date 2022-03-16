DRIVER CHARGED AFTER FAILING TO REMAIN

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) On March 14, 2022 at approximately 11:30 a.m., The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a two car collision on Highway 6-21 in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

One of the drivers was spoken to later on in the day, after it was determined that they had failed to remain at the scene of the collision.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 19-year-old from Arran-Elderslie with the following offences:

· Careless driving

· Fail to remain

The accused will appear at the Provincial Offences Court located in Owen Sound at a later date.