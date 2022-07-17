Driver deceased following collision

On July 16, 2022, at approximately 11:04 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Tara Fire Department, and Bruce County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 21 in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased after lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. They have been identified as Troy SISCO, 53 years-of-age from Owen Sound.

The Grey Bruce OPP are continuing the investigation with the assistance of the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME).

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.