DRIVER SERIOUSLY INJURED AFTER TWO VEHICLE CRASH

(BRUCE TWP, ON) - On January 27, 2023, at 12:45 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a two-vehicle collision along Highway 21 in Bruce Township.

Officers responded to the scene with members of Kincardine Fire and Emergency Services Department and Bruce County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to find a propane delivery truck and a passenger vehicle involved in the crash.

The vehicle driver was extricated by members of Kincardine Fire and Emergency Services. They were taken to a local hospital by EMS, then air-lifted to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

The South Bruce OPP is continuing to investigate the collision along with members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team.

Highway 21 was closed between Concession 8 and Concession 10, Bruce Township for the protection of emergency responders. It has re-opened for traffic.

The investigation is continuing.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.