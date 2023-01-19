Drug busts made in Owen Sound

Police have laid several charges during a investigation they called "Project Winter" targeting drug trafficking on the streets of Owen Sound.

In total five individuals, all from Owen Sound, were arrested and charged with offences related to the sale of illegal drugs.

In addition, one residential search warrant was executed.

The project resulted in a total of 23 drug related charges being laid with $8,000 worth of illegal drugs seized including Fentanyl, Methamphetamine and Cocaine.

All individuals arrested and charged were held in custody for a bail hearing.

The Owen Sound Police Service advises that in addition to the arrests announced today, the investigation continues and there may be further arrests in the coming weeks.

Chief Craig Ambrose advises "Substance dependency remains a priority public health concern here in Owen Sound and we will continue to take aggressive enforcement action against those who prey upon the most vulnerable members of our population. I remain very proud of our member's hard work and commitment that ensured this project was a success."

Owen Sound Police Service wishes to acknowledge the support of the Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario for both financial and operational support of this investigation.