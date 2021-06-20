Drug Trafficking Arrest in the area of of Port Elgin.

On June 9th 2021 at approximately 7:00 pm Saugeen Shores Police received a report of an intoxicated male in the area of Bluewater Drive in the Town of Port Elgin.

Police attended the area and located a male known to police walking down the roadway.

The male was put under Investigative Detention at the time and a pat down was conducted for officer safety. During the pat down two containers dislodged from his clothing and fell to the roadway.

Police observed that the containers contained a large amount of suspected Fentanyl.

The male was placed under arrest at this time and a search of the police database indicated the male was also currently wanted on a Warrant.

The male was transported back to the station where the suspected Fentanyl was weighed in at 43 grams.

As a result of this incident a 32-year-old male of Saugeen Shores has been charged with Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

He was held in custody for a Bail Hearing and was remanded into custody with a future court date.