Drug Warrant executed at Wasaga Beach home

Members of the Collingwood and Blue Mountains Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Huronia West Detachment CSCU of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a man in connection to a drug trafficking investigation in Collingwood and Wasaga Beach.

In January 2023 the Collingwood CSCU commenced an investigation into cocaine and fentanyl trafficking in Collingwood and Wasaga Beach. On March 17, 2023 members of the Collingwood CSCU, Huronia West CSCU and Orillia CSCU executed a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act search warrant at a residence on 73rd Street South, Wasaga Beach. As a result, a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, and pharmaceutical narcotics with an estimated value over $9000 and over $2000 in Canadian currency were seized. The target of the investigation was located inside of the residence and taken into custody without incident. The investigation revealed that the target male was on a Conditional Sentence Order and was to be in his residence in the Greater Toronto Area.

As a result of the investigation, Christopher ANOFF, 30 years of age, of Toronto has been charged with the following offences:

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Fentanyl

· Breach of Conditional Sentence Oder

· Possession of Imitation Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

The accused appeared in Bail Court today, he remains in custody. The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood at a future date.