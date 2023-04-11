iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

(DUNDALK, ON) STOLEN PROPERTY CHARGE LAID

OPP

 

(DUNDALK, ON) The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged an individual in relation to a stolen property investigation.

 

On January 24, 2023, The Grey Bruce OPP recovered several stolen items at a property on Grey Road 4 in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

 

On April 9, 2023, just after 3:25 p.m., the Grey Bruce OPP arrested an individual in connection with the investigation.

 

Alexander FRIEST, 36 years-of-age from Melancthon Township is charged with possession property obtained by crime over $5,000.

 

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.

12

The music you just can't quit