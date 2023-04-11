(DUNDALK, ON) STOLEN PROPERTY CHARGE LAID
(DUNDALK, ON) The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged an individual in relation to a stolen property investigation.
On January 24, 2023, The Grey Bruce OPP recovered several stolen items at a property on Grey Road 4 in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.
On April 9, 2023, just after 3:25 p.m., the Grey Bruce OPP arrested an individual in connection with the investigation.
Alexander FRIEST, 36 years-of-age from Melancthon Township is charged with possession property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.