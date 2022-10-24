Durham hospital ER closure overnight

South Bruce Grey Health Centre issued the following statement in an email sent to our newsroom at 8:30 Sunday evening. This overnight closure is on top of the ongoing closure of Chesley hospital's emergency room until at least early December due to chronic staffing shortages.

Due to 2 short notice sick calls with our nursing team this evening, SBGHC will be closing the Durham emergency department (ED) tonight as follows:

8pm on Sunday, October 23rd and reopening at 7 am on Monday, October 24th



All efforts to find staffing for the Emergency Department have been undertaken without success.



Ambulance by-pass will begin at 2000 to divert patients to the nearest open ED.



Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.



The closest Emergency Departments to the Durham Hospital are:



Hanover (20km)

Mount Forest (25km)

Markdale (28km)

Walkerton (28km)

Chesley (36km)

Owen Sound (46km)

Palmerston (46km)

