(Durham, ON) Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

(Durham, On) – On Saturday November 12, 2022 at approximately 8:06 p.m. members of the West Grey Police Service along with the Hanover Police Service, Hanover Fire Service, and Grey County Paramedics responded to a two vehicle collision that occurred on Grey Road 4 between Allan Park Road and Grey Road 3 in the Municipality of West Grey.

The driver and passenger of one motor vehicle were transported from the scene by Grey County Paramedics to the Hanover District Hospital and later transferred to a London hospital with critical injuries.

The passenger of the second vehicle was transported from the scene by Grey County Paramedics to the Hanover District Hospital and later transferred to a London hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 22- year old male from Bruce County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Technical Traffic investigations team attended and assisted the West Grey Police Service with the investigation.

West Grey Police continue to investigate this collision. Any witnesses are asked to contact the West Grey Police at 519-369-3046.