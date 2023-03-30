iHeartRadio
Durham resident charged with drug offences


West Grey Police Criminal Investigation Bureau and Uniformed officers in Partnership with the Ontario Provincial Police - West Region - Huron-Perth OPP Community Street Crimes Unit, Huron OPP and OPP Emergency Response Team executed multiple Search Warrants and a traffic stop in relation to an ongoing Drug Investigation.

As a result of the investigation, police seized a prohibited knife, ammunition, and Canadian currency.

Police also seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

The combined estimated value of the seized drugs is $13,480.00.

The combined estimated value of the seized property is $1,760.00.

Canadian currency seized is $2,790.00.

 

Christopher WARD, 38 years of age from Wingham has been charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
  • Possession of ammunition contrary to a Prohibition Order
  • Possession of a Weapon contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Unauthorized possession of weapon – (spring-loaded knife)

 

The accused was processed and held for a bail hearing.

 

Dana WHEELER, 42 years of age from Durham has been charged with: 

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

 

The accused was processed and held for a bail hearing.

 

 

