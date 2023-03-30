Durham resident charged with drug offences

West Grey Police Criminal Investigation Bureau and Uniformed officers in Partnership with the Ontario Provincial Police - West Region - Huron-Perth OPP Community Street Crimes Unit, Huron OPP and OPP Emergency Response Team executed multiple Search Warrants and a traffic stop in relation to an ongoing Drug Investigation.

As a result of the investigation, police seized a prohibited knife, ammunition, and Canadian currency.

Police also seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

The combined estimated value of the seized drugs is $13,480.00.

The combined estimated value of the seized property is $1,760.00.

Canadian currency seized is $2,790.00.

Christopher WARD, 38 years of age from Wingham has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of ammunition contrary to a Prohibition Order

Possession of a Weapon contrary to Prohibition Order

Unauthorized possession of weapon – (spring-loaded knife)

The accused was processed and held for a bail hearing.

Dana WHEELER, 42 years of age from Durham has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

The accused was processed and held for a bail hearing.