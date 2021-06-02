E Bike Operator Hit By Stolen Vehicle In Owen Sound

On June 1st 2021 at approximately 1:33 am a 32 year old Wiarton residence was operating a stolen vehicle at a downtown Owen Sound convenience store. The male was confronted by the vehicle’s owner but the male was able to driveaway in the stolen vehicle. While exiting the convenience store lot onto 10th Street East the driver struck an e -bike being operated by a 39-year-old Owen Sound resident. The e-bike operator received serious, non-life threatening injuries that required surgery.

An arrest warrant is being sought for the driver for the following charges: