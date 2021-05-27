East end Tim Horton's locations re open after Covid quarantines

(Bounce Radio photo)

Earlier this month, both east end Tim Horton's locations in Owen Sound voluntarily shut their doors after three staff members tested positive for Covid-19. The franchise owner said without a full compliment of staff, they wouldn't be re opening until everyone came out of quarantine in two weeks.

Today, May 27th, that happened.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit issued the following statement ~

The Grey Bruce Health Unit acknowledges the cooperation of the management and restaurant team members in minimizing transmission and any risk to the public following cases of COVID-19 associated with three of the restaurant staff. Two restaurant locations voluntarily closed. No additional cases were associated with this cluster. Both restaurants re-opened today.

The outstanding collaboration of the management helped ensure quick and thorough information was available to identify potential contacts. Those identified as both contacts or cases cooperated completely with direction provided by the public health Case and Contact Management Team regarding testing and follow-up self-isolation.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit assessed the risk to the public and determined there was no risk for patrons of this establishment.

“This is a textbook example demonstrating that following public health direction can quickly avert any significant transmission.” Says Dr. Ian Arra, Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health. “Determining who is a close contact is one of the functions of public health but we need that assistance from the public to make informed decisions. We applaud the cooperation that was provided.”

All contact tracing and determination of individual and community risk is made by public health. This is true of all cases, whether in schools, workplaces or the community. A health care provider or employer cannot make this decision.