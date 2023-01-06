Eco-refillaries the wave of the future

Refill stores, otherwise known as zero waste shops are popping up across the country with the aim to cut out wasteful packaging.

Canada has also began the road to eliminating single use plastics with a ban that started in December on the manufacture and import for sale of single use plastics in an effort to achieve zero plastic waste by 2030.

The ban includes checkout bags, cutlery, food service ware, ring carriers, stir sticks and straws.

Refillaries allow customers to bring in a container from home or purchase one from them, fill it up with various products, weigh the full container and then pay for the products.

Many of these shops will also stock products from brands which are taking steps to be more ethical in practice, and are just as committed to being zero waste and plastic free.

Its estimated more than 90 percent of plastic doesn't actually get recycled.

Katrina Wood is the owner of Eco-Refillary in Flesherton which opened in 2020.

She started by selling soy candles under a tent outside St. Jacob's Farmers' Market in 2019.

Two weeks later she was offered a stall inside because her products were so popular.

Wood says her shop offers a wide range of products including shampoo, conditioner, body wash, cleaning products and laundry soap among others.

They're all-natural, organic and fragrance-free products - most of them small Canadian brands.

Other products include dryer balls, sponge cloths that compost, beeswax wraps and paperless towels all designed to create less waste.

Wood says she started to notice her own consumption a few years ago and had lived her whole life thinking recycling negated any impact.

"Once I became aware that only 6% of recycling actually gets recycled, I began taking stock of my consumption and made my decision to start looking at alternatives."

Wood says her first forray into the refill market as a customer left her realizing there was a gap that she could fill.

She feels we can all make some shifts in our habits - whether small ones on the home front or on a bigger scale where you can actually reduce your consumption.

"I feel like there's a trend towards less is more. We are beyond saving the planet. Its more now how do we reduce what we've done."

For more information on Eco-Refillary in Flesherton click here.







