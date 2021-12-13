Eggnog battle to raise funds for United Way Bruce Grey

The United Way of Bruce Grey is inviting you to settle the eggnog battle once and for all.

"Eggnog is the Candy Corn of Christmas".

You can vote for the joy that is eggnog, or that Christmas is controlled by “big eggnog”.

Voters are invited to vote by making a $5 donation to either “I love eggnog” or “I hate eggnog” with all proceeds supporting the United Way of Bruce Grey.

The results of the voting will be released New Years Day.

Participants can purchase votes at www.eggnogvotes.ca

All voting is done through this online platform.

“We’re all a little stressed right now, and we wanted to do something fun, easy and raise funds to help our community through these trying times” Francesca Dobbyn United Way Executive Director.

“It’s good to know my milk brings joy to so many” Betsy the cow, Bruce County.

“My eggs are fresh and this is a great yolk” Ginger the chicken, Grey County.