Eligibility expands for Covid boosters

On November 3, 2021, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and other health experts, Ontario is expanding eligibility for booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to additional high-risk groups. Current eligible populations are still eligible.

For a complete new eligibility list, please visit: Ontario Expanding Booster Eligibility to More Ontarians | Ontario Newsroom, and here: COVID-19 Vaccine Third Dose (gov.on.ca)

Individuals aged 70 and over (based on calendar year, not date of birth)

Eligible Healthcare workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings All Hospital and Acute Care Staff All patient facing healthcare workers/staff involved in the COVID-19 response Medical First Responders Healthcare workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings (Assisted Living, correctional settings, shelters, Long-Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, supportive housing, hospice and palliative care settings Home and Community Care health care workers, providing in-person care

Individuals who received a complete series of a viral vector vaccine (Astra Zeneca), or one dose of Janssen vaccine.

Indigenous, Metis and Inuit adults (over 18 years of age), and any household members

All newly eligible groups must wait 6 months (168 days minimum) following their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to be eligible for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (example: If you got your second dose of your vaccine on June 1st, 2021, you are eligible for a booster dose on November 16th, 2021 – if you meet the below criteria)

With this expanded list of newly eligible populations, the Grey Bruce Health Unit, in collaboration with the vaccine task force, and all municipalities, will be enhancing the vaccine delivery capacity in Grey and Bruce.

The Grey and Bruce Health Unit will host vaccine clinics at municipal locations such as arenas and community centres on a regular basis that will have enhanced capacity in comparison to the small pop-up clinics that were running in August, September and October. These municipal clinics will not be to the scale of the large Hockey HUBS, however, will be able to accommodate the volume related to this enhanced eligibility.

Those that are eligible can attend scheduled Pop-Up Clinics this week. No appointment is needed for these clinics only . Supply of vaccine may be limited, and early closure of the clinic is possible.

Thursday, November 4

Flesherton Kinplex, 2 Highland Drive, Flesherton, 3:00pm - 7:00pm

Friday, November 5

Port Elgin Plex in the Rotary Hall , 600 Tomlinson Drive, Saugeen Shores (Port Elgin), 12:00pm-4:00pm

Wiarton Community Centre, 526 Taylor St, Wiarton, 10:00am – 3:00pm

A list of new clinic locations will be made available on the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s website in the near future. A current schedule is available here:

Following November 5, appointments will be required to access these clinics due to the anticipated volume. Appointments will be booked using the Provincial booking system – online and via the telephone.

Beginning November 6th, 2021, eligible individuals will be able to book their booster dose appointment through the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, effective at 8:00am. If local clinics are not viewable on this date, they will be added in the coming days . Please do not call the Health Unit to try to book your appointment. You will not be able to get your 3rd dose without an appointment.

DO NOT CALL THE HEALTH UNIT TO TRY TO BOOK AN APPOINMENT

We are not able to book for you.

Individuals still requiring first of second doses DO NOT need an appointment.

There is no benefit in trying to get your booster prior to the required intervals.

In addition, participating primary care providers and pharmacies will be other ways that individuals are able to get their vaccine.

