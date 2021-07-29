Energy company receives military approval for pump project in Meaford

The next hurdle has been cleared in building a $4 billion energy storage project on the 4th Canadian Division Training Centre property in Meaford.

The Department of National Defence has given their approvals for TC Energy to move forward with their plans to build a massive pump system that would collect water from Georgian Bay at night and release it during the day when the cost of electricity is higher.

The company says the 1,000-megawatt project would produce enough clean energy for about a million homes.

They also say the construction project would create about a thousand jobs over the next several years.

However thousands of residents from neighbouring communities have signed petitions against it with a number of environmental concerns that the company says they've addressed.

They're also continuing talks with the Saugeen Ojibway Nation and say more public engagement will be scheduled.

Wednesday's approval from the military is just one in a long list of step still required.

The company is hoping to be operational by 2028.

Click here for the release on DND approval

Click here for more information on the project