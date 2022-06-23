Engage Anytime, Anywhere at Our City Owen Sound

Owen Sound, Ontario

Thursday, June 23, 2022

The City has launched Our City Owen Sound, a new community engagement platform that helps residents get informed, involved, and share ideas on City projects and initiatives.

Our City Owen Sound, hosted by Bang the Table, provides a digital space where users can get information about City initiatives, and share feedback and ideas on issues that matter to them. It includes polls, surveys, forums, maps and more to enhance two-way communication between the City and its residents. With the highest accessibility standards and 24/7 site moderation, the site provides a safe, open environment for community engagement that anyone can access from the comfort of their home.

The first opportunities available on the site include the City’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy, Kelso Beach at Nawash Park Master Plan, Waste Management Strategy, and Community Engagement Review.

The site also includes a Public Art Map, where you can share photos of the murals, sculptures, banners and other art pieces that enrich the City’s public spaces.

Join the conversation by registering today at ourcity.owensound.ca. Creating an account is quick and easy, and you can also subscribe to project updates that will be delivered straight to your inbox.