Enhanced COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate with QR Code and Verify Ontario App Available

On Friday October 15th, 2021, the Government of Ontario announced the availability of the QR code generator and printing function for your verification of vaccination. The QR code can be used to enter in to many facilities requiring proof of vaccination.

You can access this service at, Ontario COVID-19 vaccination service (ontariohealth.ca)

In addition, the government released an app for businesses to make reading QR codes and customer vaccination status as easy as possible. This app can be used in any place of business to scan your customers’ QR codes. You can also continue to use the old paper system. The app is available in both Google and Apple Stores:

Apple App Store

Google Play Store

The Grey Bruce Health Unit would like to remind the public and workplaces of the vaccine certificate requirements as they apply to individuals as well as businesses. The system is intended to allow greater access to businesses and facilities including less restrictive capacity limits while still providing a safe environment for us all to enjoy. Supporting local businesses is more important now than ever. Enjoying the services that local businesses have to offer through the use of vaccine certificates brings us one step closer to the full recovery we are all hoping for.

Please review all of the places that you need to present your vaccine certificate to, prior to entering. Businesses that fall within any of the sections below must adhere to the Act and associated regulations. For the Act click HERE, and the associated Regulations click HERE, and for a full list of establishments requiring proof of vaccination, click HERE;

You must show your proof of vaccination and ID to enter indoor areas of:

restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments (and also for outdoor areas of the establishments if they also have dance facilities, including nightclubs, restoclubs and other similar establishments)

meeting and event spaces (including outdoor areas of facilities that have a normal capacity of 20,000 or more) with limited exceptions

facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities and personal physical fitness training (including outdoor areas of facilities that have a normal capacity of 20,000 or more) with limited exemptions. This includes both participation and as a spectator.

casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments

concert venues, theatres and cinemas

bathhouses, sex clubs and strip clubs

commercial film and TV productions where there is a studio audiences

horse racing tracks, car racing tracks and other similar venues whether indoor or outdoor.

outdoor concert venues, theatres and cinemas

If you are a business operator that falls in one of the categories above, you MUST check that all people entering ensuring that their name and date of birth on the proof proof of vaccination matches your ID. The simplest way is to download the business app to allow you to easily check via the QR code system.

For information and to access this app, please visit:

Download the Verify Ontario mobile app | COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Ontario

This document provide businesses with all of the information required:

Proof of Vaccination Guidance for Businesses and Organizations under the Reopening Ontario Act (gov.on.ca)

For detailed information about this vaccine law, please visit:

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination | COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Ontario

To download and print your vaccine QR Code, please visit:

Ontario COVID-19 vaccination service (ontariohealth.ca)