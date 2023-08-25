Family confirms Sharif Rahman has passed

A tragic update now on the victim of a brutal attack in Owen Sound last week.

Close friends of the family have confirmed that Sharif Rahman has passed.

He's been on life support at a London hospital since last Thursday night when he was attacked by a group of three men outside The Curry House.

The incident has galvanized the city into a huge show of support for the family after what seems to be a tragic and senseless loss of a man beloved by his community.

There are several fundraisers being held in the coming days for the family as well as a healing drum circle behind the Farmers Market at 2:30 Friday afternoon which has now taken on more significance.

Meanwhile Owen Sound Police continue to investigate the assault and have released images of at least two of the three suspects.

The males fled the area, two of which ran southbound on 2nd Avenue East toward the intersection at 9th Street and continued eastbound on 9th Street East.

The vehicle involved is similar to a gray or blue 2000’s model Ford Escape or Mazda Tribute.

Persons who may have further information or video recordings are asked to contact the Owen Sound Police at 519-376-1234 or Detective Constable Geoff Bridgeman at gbridgeman@owensoundpolice.com. Information may be provided anonymously to Grey Bruce Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-Tips (8477) or a secure web tip can be submitted online at www.cstip.ca .





