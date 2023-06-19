Fatal ATV collision near Ayton

On Sunday June 18, 2023 at approximately 12:00 pm the West Grey Police Service, West Grey Fire Department and Wellington County EMS responded to a single vehicle ATV collision in the area of Grey Road 3 and Concession 8 near Ayton.

The lone male driver of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

The OPP Collision Reconstruction Unit was contacted and is assisting with the ongoing police investigation.

The name of the deceased will not be released at this time.