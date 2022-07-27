Fatal collision closes Highway 26 east of Woodford

One person has died as a result of a motor vehicle collision that occurred in Sydenham Township.

On July 26 at approximately 6:00 pm Grey Bruce OPP, the Grey County Emergency Medical Services, Ornge, the Inter Township Fire Department and the Meaford Fire Department responded to a serious two vehicle collision on Highway 26, east of Woodford.

One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other occupants of that same vehicle were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries while the occupant of the second vehicle was transported by Ornge to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time pending next of kin notifications.

Highway 26 was closed in both directions between Grey Road 18 and Eleventh Line for about six hours.

The Grey Bruce OPP are continuing the investigation with the assistance of the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME).

